Happy Thursday everyone, we are inching closer to a perfect weekend with temps rising into the eighties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Good Thursday Kern County,

Dry and slightly warmer conditions today but still a few degrees below average for this time of the year.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with temperatures back to near average on Friday then 6 to 9 degrees above average Saturday and Sunday.

Slight cooling along with an increase in winds likely on Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 71 degrees with lows in the mid forties.




