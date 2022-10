BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a quick warm up.

An area of High Pressure is moving East of us bumping our numbers up above average for the next few days.

Temperatures will be at or a few degrees above seasonal average which is 75 degrees.

Today's forecast high in Bakersfield is 74 degrees.

Expect clear skies and light winds.

Our Air Quality is in the "Moderate" zone.

Take advantage of these perfect fall conditions.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.