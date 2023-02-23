Happy Thursday, get ready for a serious storm bringing low snow levels and watches and warnings to Socal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, a series of potent winter storms continue to bring widespread impacts across the district.

Heavy snow in the mountains and snow in the foothills will likely cripple travel through Saturday.

A window for moderate rainfall may lead to nuisance flooding in the southern portion of the San Joaquin Valley Friday through Saturday morning.

A break in activity is forecast Sunday, before another system impacts the region next Monday through Wednesday.

Forecast high today in Bakersfield is 51 degrees with lows in the mid-thirties.

Prepare for serious weather with the bulk of the system moving in tomorrow.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: BLIZZARD WATCH, AREAL FLOOD WATCH, WIND ADVISORY.

Stay safe and stay warm.