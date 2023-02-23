Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday, get ready for a serious storm bringing low snow levels and watches and warnings to Socal

A potent winter storm is pushing cold air, rain, and snow into Kern County lasting several days.
bg 7 day 2-23-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 2-23-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 2-23-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:56 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 08:56:12-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, a series of potent winter storms continue to bring widespread impacts across the district.

Heavy snow in the mountains and snow in the foothills will likely cripple travel through Saturday.

A window for moderate rainfall may lead to nuisance flooding in the southern portion of the San Joaquin Valley Friday through Saturday morning.

A break in activity is forecast Sunday, before another system impacts the region next Monday through Wednesday.

Forecast high today in Bakersfield is 51 degrees with lows in the mid-thirties.

Prepare for serious weather with the bulk of the system moving in tomorrow.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: BLIZZARD WATCH, AREAL FLOOD WATCH, WIND ADVISORY.

Stay safe and stay warm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018