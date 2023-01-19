Happy Thursday Kern County a shot of rain returns to the Central Valley as advertised

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have a thirty percent chance of rain today.

A small trough will bring minor precipitation and wind into the San Joaquin Valley.

Afterwards, a ridge pattern off the coast will bring freezing temperatures, windy conditions, and possible fog into the valley through the weekend.

A break is expected in precipitation once the current system moves through the area.

A Freeze watch is in effect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 50 degrees with lows in the high thirties. Freeze watch is in effect.

As always stay warm and stay safe.