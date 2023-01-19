Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday Kern County a shot of rain returns to the Central Valley as advertised

This is the last of this Atmospheric River that has brough inches of needed rain to California.
bg 7 day 1-19-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 1-19-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 1-19-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 08:49:15-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have a thirty percent chance of rain today.

A small trough will bring minor precipitation and wind into the San Joaquin Valley.

Afterwards, a ridge pattern off the coast will bring freezing temperatures, windy conditions, and possible fog into the valley through the weekend.

A break is expected in precipitation once the current system moves through the area.

A Freeze watch is in effect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 50 degrees with lows in the high thirties. Freeze watch is in effect.

As always stay warm and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018