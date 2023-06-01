Happy Thursday Kern County a warming trend sets in today bringing hot temps to the area this weekend.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The warming trend continues today, with the San Joaquin Valley seeing high temperatures in the low to mid 80`s.

The peak of the warming trend will be Sunday, with highs in the high 90`s.

These Sunday highs will be around 6 to 9 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will start to cool slightly on Monday and highs will be around seasonal norms by Tuesday and into Thursday.

The Sierra Nevada will continue to see chances for thunderstorms every afternoon for the next week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.