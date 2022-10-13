Watch Now
Happy Thursday Kern County another warm day ahead with temperatures holding in the eighties.

An area of Low-Pressure South of us continues to bring chances of rain to Southern California. 10% chance for Kern County Mountains.
bg 7 day 10-13-2022.PNG
bg 7 day mnt 10-12-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 08:35:16-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone, the weekend is almost here.

And it will be a cool one as temperatures are finally coming down into the low eighties.

Tropical Moisture South of us has kept us on the warmer side of things as well as bringing chances of rain to all of Southern California.

We are still looking at a 10% chance of rain for mountain areas as this system slowly moves Eastward.

Todays forecast High for Bakersfield is 88 degrees, same temperature we saw yesterday.

Expect a lot of sunshine today with minimal cloud cover.

Light winds and drier conditions will pick up as the weekend nears.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

