Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region.

A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday.

A stronger system is expected Saturday night and Sunday, bringing light rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the high Sierra.

Dry conditions with slightly below normal temperatures are expected for Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds back inland into California.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the low forties.

As always stay safe and stay warm.