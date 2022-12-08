Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a wet weekend ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone get ready for more wet weather.

We have an area of Low Pressure moving South bringing a 100% chance of rain to Kern County.

This system will bring widespread showers, snow levels as low as 3500 feet, and gusty winds.

We will see the rain begin as early as Saturday morning lasting through potentially Wednesday AM.

Precipitation potentials are showing the possibility of picking up a half of an inch or rain.

Do expect watches and warnings to go into effect.

Today we are seeing partly cloudy skies, light winds and cool conditions.

As always stay safe, stay warm, and stay dry.