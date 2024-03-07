Happy Thursday Kern County, lingering moisture holding a small chance of rain this morning

Watch Now
Low pressure moving through and clearing out today promising a perfect weekend ahead.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 09:07:12-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Bakersfield, the upper low opens up into an upper level trough during the day over the desert of southern California.

On Friday the upper trough digs into northern Mexico leaving Central California in northeast flow aloft as ridging builds into the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

Saturday features a short lived ridge for Central California as another system dives into the northeast Pacific heading into the Pacific Northwest.

The train of northeast Pacific troughs keep Central California in west to northwest flow aloft until early Tuesday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday a piece of energy slides down to clip Central California with the next chance of precipitation.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

