BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday a warming trend into the weekend with a 50 percent chance and higher of highs at or above 70 on Saturday in Fresno and points south.

Rain chances begin Sunday morning into the middle of next week with snow levels at around 7,000 feet or higher.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 68 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

Stay safe and enjoy the weather.

