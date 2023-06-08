Happy Thursday Kern County, skies are clearing up and the chance of rain is moving eastward, for now.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone.

The low pressure system impacting our county warning area is slowly shifting east out of the county warning area, but will be replaced by a second low pressure system on Sunday.

These two systems will bring continued chances of afternoon and night thunderstorms and lower than seasonal temperatures through Tuesday of next week.

Following Tuesday, a ridge will begin to build over the area, bringing back higher temperatures and drier conditions.

Our forecast high for today is 83 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.