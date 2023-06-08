Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday Kern County, skies are clearing up and the chance of rain is moving eastward, for now.

Low pressure moving out and we will see our temps elevate and winds decrease leading into a perfect weekend.
bg 7 day 6-8-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 6-8-2023.PNG
bg mnt 6-7-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 09:09:55-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone.

The low pressure system impacting our county warning area is slowly shifting east out of the county warning area, but will be replaced by a second low pressure system on Sunday.

These two systems will bring continued chances of afternoon and night thunderstorms and lower than seasonal temperatures through Tuesday of next week.

Following Tuesday, a ridge will begin to build over the area, bringing back higher temperatures and drier conditions.

Our forecast high for today is 83 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018