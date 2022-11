BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Everyone

We have a nice day ahead with temperatures bumping up into the high sixties.

An area of High Pressure is moving through keeping our numbers on the higher side.

Today's Forecast high in Bakersfield is 66 degrees.

Expect hazy conditions light winds and partly cloudy skies.

WIND ADVISORY IN AFFECT for Grapevine and areas South of us.

Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups".

As always stay safe and stay warm.