Happy Thursday Kern County today is the first official day of the summer season, anticipate a hot weekend

High pressure pushing our temps into the triple digit range by the weekend.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 20, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — First official day of Summer is here.

Today the impacts across the region are minimal as a few cirrus clouds in the morning and maybe a lone puffy cumulus cloud might appear over the Sierra.

Otherwise, climatological hazy sunshine will prevail for the region.

The probability to exceed our seasonal average, on this first day of summer this afternoon with the solstice, ranging from 56 to 81 percent for the lower elevations of the San Joaquin Valley.

Our forecast high today In Bakersfield is 94 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm weather.

