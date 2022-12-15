Happy Thursday Kern County we are in a holding pattern as temperatures stay below seasonal norm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we are almost to the weekend and things are staying on the quiet side.

Cold conditions prevail well into next week with no chance of rain in the near future.

Today expect partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Our forecast high today is 53 degrees, temps 6 degrees below seasonal norm.

Our lows are in the mid-thirties, nearing freezing temperatures.

FREEZE WARNING is an effect for the valley floor which is due to expire on the 19th.

As always stay safe and stay warm.