Happy Thursday Kern County we are in a holding pattern keeping our temps on the mild side

High Pressure East of us keeping our conditions dry and warm as we move towards the weekend.
23ABC
Posted at 6:11 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 09:11:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday we are seeing numbers slowly rise as we move towards the weekend.

Latest forecast has Saturday with the highest probabilities of high temperatures of at least 95 degrees.

On Saturday, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Lemoore all have between 45 and 55 percent chance of highs of at least 95.

Hanford, Delano, Porterville, and Reedley have betweeen 30 and 40 percent chance of highs of at least 95 degrees.

The rest of the Valley will have a 25 percent or less chance of highs of at least 95.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

