Happy Thursday Kern County we are in a holding pattern keeping our temps on the mild side

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday we are seeing numbers slowly rise as we move towards the weekend.

Latest forecast has Saturday with the highest probabilities of high temperatures of at least 95 degrees.

On Saturday, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Lemoore all have between 45 and 55 percent chance of highs of at least 95.

Hanford, Delano, Porterville, and Reedley have betweeen 30 and 40 percent chance of highs of at least 95 degrees.

The rest of the Valley will have a 25 percent or less chance of highs of at least 95.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

