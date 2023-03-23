Watch Now
Happy Thursday Kern County we are waking up to some light rain with skies clearing by midday

Lingering showers for Kern County as the Atmospheric River continues to move through our area.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:34:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County

We have noticeably drier weather expected for Thursday, though lingering moisture will provide some isolated to scattered shower activity especially at higher elevations. 

Strong winds are expected for the Mojave Desert Slopes.

 The mostly settled weather will persist into the weekend and even into the start of next week with just mountain showers persisting.

 Another storm system lingers in the extended forecast for early to middle of next week that looks to bring additional rain and snowfall.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 57 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and stay dry.
