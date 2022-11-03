Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday Kern County we are waking up to some wet weather and chilly temperatures

We still have lingering moisture moving through this morning bringing a 20% chance of rain and snow.
bg 7 day 11-03-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 11-03-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 11-03-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 08:44:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we picked up some rain again last night.

Just trace amounts of rain but we will take it.

We are still holding on to a chance of rain and snow this AM mainly falling in the South end of our County.

By the late part of the afternoon, we will see clear skies.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 57 degrees.

Temperatures are almost 15 degrees below seasonal average.

Expect light winds with occasional gusts upwards of 15 mph.

Our Air Quality is in the "Moderate" range

As always stay safe and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018