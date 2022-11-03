Happy Thursday Kern County we are waking up to some wet weather and chilly temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we picked up some rain again last night.

Just trace amounts of rain but we will take it.

We are still holding on to a chance of rain and snow this AM mainly falling in the South end of our County.

By the late part of the afternoon, we will see clear skies.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 57 degrees.

Temperatures are almost 15 degrees below seasonal average.

Expect light winds with occasional gusts upwards of 15 mph.

Our Air Quality is in the "Moderate" range

As always stay safe and stay warm.