Happy Thursday Kern County we have a nice cool day ahead with a small chance of rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Radar early this morning has a blob of light to moderate precipitation moving across the San Joaquin Valley and adjacent Sierra Nevada.

After this push of precipitation through the region expect a more shower dominated pattern through the remainder of the day into this early evening.

Going to continue the winter weather advisory for now with the moderate precipitation passing through the foothills and the Sierra Nevada for the next few hours.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 66 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

