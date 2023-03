BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

Other than some upslope clouds along the foothills and valley facing slopes this morning, mainly clear skies and calm weather will continue through Saturday.

A weak system may move through and produce some light precipitation, but the next main system will move in on Monday and go through Wednesday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and prep for more rain next week.