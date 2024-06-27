Happy Thursday Kern County we have a nice day ahead with temperatures sitting right at our seasonal average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, gusty winds will continue through Friday morning along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect from through Friday morning.

Temperatures will cool slightly today, but remain above normal.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise back up into the triple digits over the lower elevations by Saturday and potentially above 105 degrees by next Tuesday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 96 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and have a great Thursday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

