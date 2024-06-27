Watch Now
Happy Thursday Kern County we have a nice day ahead with temperatures sitting right at our seasonal average

Clear skies, and gusty winds today as high pressure continues to dominate the extended forecast.
Screenshot 2024-06-27 060356.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2024-06-27 060356.png
Screenshot 2024-06-27 060513.png
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jun 27, 2024

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, gusty winds will continue through Friday morning along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect from through Friday morning.

Temperatures will cool slightly today, but remain above normal.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise back up into the triple digits over the lower elevations by Saturday and potentially above 105 degrees by next Tuesday.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 96 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and have a great Thursday.

