Happy Thursday Kern County we have another spectacular day ahead with temps continuing to move up.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone

We are waking up to Dense fog in the San Joaquin Valley will result in hazardous travel conditions overnight through the morning today through Saturday.

A storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday bringing a chance of rain and mountain snow to the area.

Freezing temperatures are likely in the San Joaquin Valley next Tuesday through Thursday mornings with lows in the upper 20s possible.

Our forecast high today is 61 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay warm and enjoy the sunshine.

