Happy Thursday Kern County, we have another warm day ahead as high pressure moves Eastward

Temperatures falling by a few degrees and will continue as we hit the three day weekend.
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 09:53:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, the pattern changes Sunday and Monday as model ensembles have a strong agreement that a strong ridge will develop over the Western region.

High temperatures rebound due to this ridge with a 45 to 75 percent chance of high temperatures of at least 90 degrees for Memorial Day.

Which increases to a 65 to 90 percent chance of high temperatures of at least 90 on Tuesday.

The probabilities drop a bit on Wednesday to a 55 to 75 percent chance of high temperatures of at least 90 degrees.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 88 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Have a great Thursday.

