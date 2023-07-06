Perfect conditions as numbers continue to fall keeping temps below average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday , high temperatures will be dipping a few degrees below normal this Saturday, with the cool down beginning this afternoon.

Expected highs in the San Joaquin valley will be in the low to mid 90`s today, and cooling 2 to 4 degrees by Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to warm again this Sunday and continue through next week, with the valley seeing triple digits again on Wednesday.

Dry conditions will prevail for the next week and likely into the long term, as well.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the high sixties, expect clear skies and light winds.

As always stay safe.