Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Perfect conditions as numbers continue to fall keeping temps below average

We ahve a sensational weekend ahead with temperatures five degrees below seasonal norm.
High temperatures will be dipping a few degrees below normal this Saturday, with the cool down beginning this afternoon. Expected highs in the San Joaquin valley will be in the low to mid 90`s today, and cooling 2 to 4 degrees by Saturday.
bg 7 day 7-6-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 7-6-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 11:16:48-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday , high temperatures will be dipping a few degrees below normal this Saturday, with the cool down beginning this afternoon.

Expected highs in the San Joaquin valley will be in the low to mid 90`s today, and cooling 2 to 4 degrees by Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to warm again this Sunday and continue through next week, with the valley seeing triple digits again on Wednesday.

Dry conditions will prevail for the next week and likely into the long term, as well.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the high sixties, expect clear skies and light winds.

As always stay safe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018