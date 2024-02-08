Happy Thursday, some good news we have mild dry conditions returning to the region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, an upper-level area of low pressure will move eastward into the Great Basin today.

Precipitation associated with the cyclone aloft will end late this morning or early this afternoon.

Until that time, accumulating snow is anticipated along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass this morning.

There is a 97 percent probability of two inches or more of snow at Tehachapi this morning.

There is a 34 percent probability of four inches of snow or more at Tehachapi this morning.

Accumulating snow (one to two inches) is likely along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass this morning. This snowfall may cause travel delays.

If you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Strong, gusty west to northwest winds are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes today. A Wind Advisory is in effect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 53 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

