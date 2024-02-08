Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday, some good news we have mild dry conditions returning to the region

A lingering chance of a stray shower throughout the afternoon.
bg 2-8.png
23ABC
bg 2-8.png
bg mnt 2-8.png
Posted at 6:00 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 09:00:29-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, an upper-level area of low pressure will move eastward into the Great Basin today.

Precipitation associated with the cyclone aloft will end late this morning or early this afternoon.

Until that time, accumulating snow is anticipated along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass this morning.

There is a 97 percent probability of two inches or more of snow at Tehachapi this morning.

There is a 34 percent probability of four inches of snow or more at Tehachapi this morning.

Accumulating snow (one to two inches) is likely along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass this morning. This snowfall may cause travel delays.

If you must travel, allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Strong, gusty west to northwest winds are expected in the Mojave Desert Slopes today. A Wind Advisory is in effect.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 53 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018