BAKERSFIELD CALIF, (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County.

A warming trend is anticipated today through Sunday. By Sunday

afternoon, high temperatures will be around ten degrees above

their typical values for the first half of May.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 88 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and enjoy the warmer weather.



