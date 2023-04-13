Happy Thursday we have a cool day ahead as numbers fall in to the mid sixties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday. Strong west to northwest wind gusts will plague the Kern County desert from time to time this morning until Friday morning.

High temperatures this afternoon will be seven to nine degrees below normal for this time of year.

A warming trend is expected Friday through Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, maximum temperatures will be around five degrees above seasonal values.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 66 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay warm and stay safe.