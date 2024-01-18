Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Thursday, we have a warm day ahead with chances of rain returning tomorrow

Two systems moving our way this weekend bringing rain chances well into next week.
bg 7 day 1-18.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 1-18.png
bg mnt 1-18.png
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:40:06-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, lingering moisture in the atmosphere from yesterday’s storm system has led to the return of dense fog in the San Joaquin Valley this morning.

Model guidance shows a 60-70% chance of dense patchy fog with visibilities a quarter mile or less in the Merced and Madera areas.

In Fresno, there is a 50-60% chance of quarter mile or less visibility, and in Bakersfield, there is a 30-40% chance.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the San Joaquin Valley through 11am this morning.

Guidance is much less confident but a small chance remains nonetheless for dense fog again tonight through Friday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 64 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018