Happy Thursday, we have another beautiful day ahead as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern

BAKERSFIELD CAILF. (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, an upper ridge across the Eastern Pacific and the west coast pushed temperatures to around 4 to 6 degrees above normal on Wednesday.

The ridge will remain in place today and nudge temperatures a few degrees higher.

Maximum temperatures this afternoon are forecast to be around 7 to 10 degrees above climatological normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 85 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

