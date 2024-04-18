Watch Now
Happy Thursday, we have another beautiful day ahead as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern

Our temps are on the rise as we move towards the weekend with temps expected to be ten degrees above average.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 09:08:45-04

BAKERSFIELD CAILF. (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County, an upper ridge across the Eastern Pacific and the west coast pushed temperatures to around 4 to 6 degrees above normal on Wednesday.

The ridge will remain in place today and nudge temperatures a few degrees higher.

Maximum temperatures this afternoon are forecast to be around 7 to 10 degrees above climatological normal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 85 degrees with lows in the high fifties.

As always stay safe and have a great day.

