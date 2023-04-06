Watch Now
Happy Thursday! We have another beautiful day ahead with numbers nearing seasonal norm.

High Pressure moving in and building clearing out our skies and bringing nice temps to the area.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 11:55:36-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County,

High pressure moving in bringing sensational conditions to our area.

A ridge of high pressure moving through the area will allow our area to stay dry and warm up over the weekend, with Easter Sunday seeing higher than seasonal temperatures.

Once this ridge moves out of the area, temperatures will drop back down to near seasonal for this time of year.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 70 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

