Happy Thursday, we have mild conditions moving in bringing partly cloudy skies and cooler temps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, the atmospheric river that affected the region has finally exited the area with drying conditions now being observed.

Skies will remain generally clear today with some mid to high level clouds pushing through the area.

Upper level analysis still has a plus 100 knot jet over Southern California which will shift south and east in the next 24 hours.

Therefore, the flow of any additional moisture and strong winds will diminish as the jet axis exits.

At this point, a ridge pattern will move into the area and dominate our weather for several days.

Fog will become an issue this morning and the next few mornings until another weather disturbance moves through the area.

Current estimates have another disturbance expected early next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 63 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and enjoy the dry weather.



