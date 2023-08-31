Happy Thursday, we have triple digit highs today for Bakersfield before the holiday weekend cool off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Temperatures today could reach triple digits in some areas of the San Joaquin Valley.

Tomorrow, a significant cool down will begin and last through the weekend, with anticipated high temperatures being 10 degrees cooler than normal.

From Friday through the weekend, there is a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Crest.

Temperatures will warm back to normal by next Tuesday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 100 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

