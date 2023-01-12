Watch Now
Happy Thursdsay we have a perfect winter day ahead with numbers on the warm side

An area of high pressure is south of us bringing a brief warm up to Southern California.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 08:55:52-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a sensational winter day.

Dry weather will prevail through early Friday but dense fog is possible in the San Joaquin Valley.

Another storm system may arrive by Friday afternoon with more wet weather likely over the weekend.

Our forecast high today is 67 degrees temps well above our seasonal norm.

Expect partly cloudy skies and occasional gusts of wind upwards of 25 mph here on the valley floor.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

