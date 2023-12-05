Watch Now
Happy Tuesday, a warming trend begins today bringing temps into the seventies

High pressure moving in and briefly bumping our temperatures up.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 08:28:30-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, north of Kern County until 11 AM this morning.

A warming trend will continue with record highs possible across parts of the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

A disturbance will bring a chance for light precipitation on Wednesday, mainly around Yosemite NP.

A cooling trend will lower temperatures to near normal by Friday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay warm and have a great day,

