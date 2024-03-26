Happy Tuesday, a warming trend begins today with temperatures moving into the low seventies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, an upper-level area of low pressure will approach the coast of California Thursday night and Friday morning.

Precipitation associated with this cyclone aloft should overspread Central California Friday afternoon.

Periods of precipitation are expected Friday night through Saturday night as this upper-level area of low pressure remains just off the coast of California.

The cyclone aloft should pass eastward across the southern portion of the Golden State Sunday.

The majority of precipitation this weekend should fall Friday night and Saturday.

Snow levels will start at around 5,000 feet Friday afternoon, before falling to about 4,000 feet Sunday morning.

Here are probabilities of one foot of snow or more for select locations in the Sierra Nevada Friday afternoon through Sunday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and enjoy the dry weather.

