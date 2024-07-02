Happy Tuesday, brace yourselves for another heatwave moving and lasting well into next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

Above average temperatures continue today, then rapidly warm up to around 15 degrees above normal by Wednesday.

This is a dangerous, prolonged heat wave that will last several days with an Extreme Heat Risk.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from today through Monday, July 8th, and may need to be extended further as the week progresses.

The risk of grass fires will continue to increase with herbaceous fuel loading at or near 120% of normal.

A long period of excessive heat, minimum relative humidities near 15% and poor overnight relative humidity recovery will add to the grass fire risk.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 105 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.



