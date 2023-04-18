Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday! Cool temperatures move in beginning today as well as an abundant amount of cloud cover

A cooling trend begins today bringing cooler temps, gusty conditions and a wind advisory to our area.
bg 7 day 4-18-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 4-18-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 4-18-2023.PNG
Posted at 7:26 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:21:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County,

A cooling trend will continue today as the weather disturbance moves through our area, with temperatures in the valley in the low to mid 60`s.

This disturbance will also bring increased winds to the whole area, but they will be strongest in the Mojave Desert valley and slopes.

Yosemite National Park may see a tenth of an inch to an inch of snow today as this weather system moves through.

Dry weather will prevail Wednesday and continue into the weekend, causing temperature in the valley to rise to the low to mid 80`s.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the high forties.

As always have a great day and stay safe on the roads.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018