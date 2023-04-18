Happy Tuesday! Cool temperatures move in beginning today as well as an abundant amount of cloud cover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County,

A cooling trend will continue today as the weather disturbance moves through our area, with temperatures in the valley in the low to mid 60`s.

This disturbance will also bring increased winds to the whole area, but they will be strongest in the Mojave Desert valley and slopes.

Yosemite National Park may see a tenth of an inch to an inch of snow today as this weather system moves through.

Dry weather will prevail Wednesday and continue into the weekend, causing temperature in the valley to rise to the low to mid 80`s.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 65 degrees with lows in the high forties.

As always have a great day and stay safe on the roads.