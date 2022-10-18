Happy Tuesday Everyone get ready for a roller coaster week as temps jump up mid week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a cool weekend ahead.

But we have to get through the next few days as an area of High Pressure dominates and brings our daily Highs up a bit.

We are caught between an Area of Low-Pressure West of us and a weak ridge of High-Pressure East of us.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 83 degrees.

This is four degrees above our seasonal average.

We could see potentially warmer temperatures closer to 85 degrees for some valley areas as this ridge moves closer.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and our Air Quality is in the "Moderate" zone.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.