Get ready for a taste of summer beginning this week as high-pressure moves in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

The low pressure system which moved slowly east across Socal the previous two days has lifted northeast and is now over the Rocky Mountain region.

However, satellite imagery is showing that it is spreading some mid level moisture into our area from the northeast which will help fuel some afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada today and again on Wednesday as the area of low pressure is showing lingering instability over the Sierra Nevada.

The northeast flow could help steer a few of the showers and thunderstorms into the Sierra foothills today and Wednesday.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 92 degrees with lows in the high sixties.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.