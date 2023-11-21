Happy Tuesday everyone the stage is set for a perfect holiday week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, dry conditions will continue into next week.

Patchy morning fog is possible through Thanksgiving morning in the San Joaquin Valley, as well as some areas of frost in rural areas.

High temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Thanksgiving Day, then a weak disturbance will push through the region and drop afternoon highs to around normal through early next week.

Overnight low temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley may drop below freezing over the weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 72 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

