Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday everyone the stage is set for a perfect holiday week

High pressure continues to move our way bringing warm conditions today.
bg 7 day 11-21-23.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 11-21-23.png
bg mnt 7 day 11-21-23.png
Posted at 7:01 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 10:01:09-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, dry conditions will continue into next week.

Patchy morning fog is possible through Thanksgiving morning in the San Joaquin Valley, as well as some areas of frost in rural areas.

High temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Thanksgiving Day, then a weak disturbance will push through the region and drop afternoon highs to around normal through early next week.

Overnight low temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley may drop below freezing over the weekend.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 72 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great day.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018