BAKERSFIELD, Calif — A drying and warming trend begins today, although there remains a slight chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada.

Expect mainly dry conditions and seasonably warm temperatures by Wednesday.

However, some showers along the Sierra Nevada crest are possible on Thursday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 86 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe.