Happy Tuesday everyone we are counting down the days to Halloween and conditions are going to be perfect.

A quiet week for weather as High Pressure hangs out keeping our skies clear with temperatures in the seventies.
bg 7 day 10-25-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg mnt 7 day 10-25-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:51 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 08:51:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a holiday weekend coming up and temperatures are going to be sensational.

An area of High Pressure is just far enough East to not bring our numbers up but is keeping our skies clear.

We will be seeing our forecast highs in the seventies all week long, with lows in the fifties.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 75 degrees, two degrees below seasonal average.

Expect light winds coming in, which will pick up tomorrow.

Air Quality is in the "Moderate" zone.

Take advantage of this and get outdoors.

As always stay warm and stay hydrated.

