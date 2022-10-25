Happy Tuesday everyone we are counting down the days to Halloween and conditions are going to be perfect.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County we have a holiday weekend coming up and temperatures are going to be sensational.

An area of High Pressure is just far enough East to not bring our numbers up but is keeping our skies clear.

We will be seeing our forecast highs in the seventies all week long, with lows in the fifties.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 75 degrees, two degrees below seasonal average.

Expect light winds coming in, which will pick up tomorrow.

Air Quality is in the "Moderate" zone.

Take advantage of this and get outdoors.

As always stay warm and stay hydrated.