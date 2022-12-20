Happy Tuesday Everyone we are in full swing with the Christmas countdown and conditions are perfect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone Winter officially begins tomorrow, and we are definitely feeling it.

Good news is we are slowly seeing numbers move up just in time for Christmas weekend.

An area of High Pressure will slowly build bringing clear skies and warmer conditions late week.

Today expect foggy and frosty conditions on the Valley Floor.

As well as overcast skies and light winds coming in from the Southeast.

Today in Bakersfield our lows are in the mid-thirties and our forecast high is 57 degrees.

Which is our seasonal average for this time of year.

As always stay safe and stay warm.