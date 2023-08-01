Watch Now
Happy Tuesday everyone we are starting August on the right foot with temps below average

A weak area of low pressure moves in pushing some cloud cover our way and cooler conditions.
BG 7 DAY 8-1-2023.PNG
23ABC
BG 7 DAY 8-1-2023.PNG
BG MNT 7 DAY 8-1-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:21 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:21:52-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday everyone, a downward trend in afternoon highs is expected to begin Tuesday as a shortwave trough of low pressure moves inland.

Some high elevation and desert showers are possible this afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon.

The cooling trend continues into Thursday, with afternoon highs forecast to be several degrees below average.

High pressure aloft looks to restrengthen over the weekend, sending highs well above 100 degrees across the San Joaquin Valley.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 99 degrees with lows in the mid seventies,

Stay safe and enjoy the weather.

