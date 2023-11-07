Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday everyone we begin the day with some light rain and wind here in Bakersfield

A quick moving area of low pressure is sailing through bringing light rain to the area and a wind advisory.
bg 7day 11-7-23.png
23ABC
bg 7day 11-7-23.png
bg mnt 7 day 11-7-23.png
Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 08:56:46-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, light to moderate precipitation continues to fall this morning across the forecast area associated with a cold front passing through the region.

Additionally, strong gusty winds are forecast through the Mojave Slopes later this morning lasting through this evening.

Calmer and drier pattern evolves later this week and weekend as shortwave ridging builds over Central California.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe on the roads and enjoy the wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018