Happy Tuesday everyone we begin the day with some light rain and wind here in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday, light to moderate precipitation continues to fall this morning across the forecast area associated with a cold front passing through the region.

Additionally, strong gusty winds are forecast through the Mojave Slopes later this morning lasting through this evening.

Calmer and drier pattern evolves later this week and weekend as shortwave ridging builds over Central California.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe on the roads and enjoy the wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

