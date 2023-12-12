Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday everyone we have a cool day ahead with a warming trend moving in

High pressure moving in bringing our temperatures into the seventies later in the week.
bg 7 day 12-12.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-12.png
bg mnt 7 day 12-12.png
Posted at 7:15 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 10:15:33-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees will continue in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning through Wednesday morning.

A warming trend is anticipated Wednesday through Saturday.

Dry weather will persist through at least the end of the week then a chance of some light precipitation exists for Sunday and Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the low forties.,

Stay safe and stay warm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018