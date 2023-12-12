Happy Tuesday everyone we have a cool day ahead with a warming trend moving in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees will continue in rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley each night and early morning through Wednesday morning.

A warming trend is anticipated Wednesday through Saturday.

Dry weather will persist through at least the end of the week then a chance of some light precipitation exists for Sunday and Monday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 61 degrees with lows in the low forties.,

Stay safe and stay warm.

