Happy Tuesday everyone we have another hot day ahead and intense week with numbers holding in the nineties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

Warmer temperatures will continue through the next week with little variation.

The San Joaquin Valley is expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90`s, with the Sierra Nevada experiencing higher temperatures as well.

This will lead to snow pack melting and runoff, which will cause high flows in rivers and streams and possible flooding.

The Sierra Nevada may see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon everyday throughout the next week, though the risk is reduced on Thursday and Friday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

