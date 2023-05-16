Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Happy Tuesday everyone we have another hot day ahead and intense week with numbers holding in the nineties

High pressure continues to bring above average temps to the area and a small chance of rain for our mountains.
bg 7 day 5-16-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 5-16-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 5-16-2023.PNG
Posted at 6:52 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 09:52:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County.

Warmer temperatures will continue through the next week with little variation.

The San Joaquin Valley is expected to see temperatures in the mid to high 90`s, with the Sierra Nevada experiencing higher temperatures as well.

This will lead to snow pack melting and runoff, which will cause high flows in rivers and streams and possible flooding.

The Sierra Nevada may see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon everyday throughout the next week, though the risk is reduced on Thursday and Friday.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 95 degrees with lows in the low seventies.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018