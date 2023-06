BAKERSFIELD, Calif(KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County, a rapid warming trend will take place this week due to high pressure aloft.

Much of our forecast warning area will experience around a 15 degree difference in high temperatures from today to Friday.

Widespread triple digit heat expected beginning Friday and lasting through the holiday weekend and beyond.

Todays forecast high in Bakersfield is 89 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.