Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County

We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit.

The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average.

Expect clear skies and hazy conditions.

We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.

HIGH WIND WATCH in affect through tomorrow evening for areas in South County.

We expect light winds here on the valley floor.

Our Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups"

Stay warm and stay hydrated everyone.