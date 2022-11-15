Watch Now
Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way

Get ready for another cool day ahead as numbers dip. Also, Santa Ana winds moving into Southern California.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 08:56:38-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County

We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit.

The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average.

Expect clear skies and hazy conditions.

We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.

HIGH WIND WATCH in affect through tomorrow evening for areas in South County.

We expect light winds here on the valley floor.

Our Air Quality is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups"

Stay warm and stay hydrated everyone.

