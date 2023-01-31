Watch Now
Happy Tuesday friends we have a cold day ahead with temps holding in the low fifties

An area of high pressure is moving in clearing our skies out and bringing warmer conditions.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 08:54:24-05

BAKERSFIELD CALIF (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County In the wake of the cold winter storm which brought light precipitation to much of our area on Monday.

A drier airmass is slowly pushing southward into our area.

Fog imagery is indicating some low clouds are banked up along the south end and east side of the San Joaquin Valley as well as over the valley facing slopes of the Tehachapi Mountains and the Sierra Foothills in Tulare County.

A few patches of fog have been observed in the center portion of the San Joaquin Valley, but with the direr airmass continuing to push into our area do not expect widespread dense fog this morning.

Our forecast high today is 52 degrees, expect clear skies and light winds.

Stay safe and have a great week.

