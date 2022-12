BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County

Get ready for a wet week ahead.

An atmospheric river is moving south bringing some needed rain to SoCal.

Widespread showers and gusty winds will begin today leading into the evening with a break tomorrow A.M.

Rain will return late Wednesday into Thursday morning with snow levels above 6000 ft.

Our forecast high today is 55 degrees with lows in the mid to high forties.

As always stay safe and prepare for wet weather.